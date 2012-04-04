EURO GOVT-Spanish debt struggles after auction; eyes on ECB

* Spanish yields rise further after sale of medium-term paper

* Spain sells 2.6 bln euros of bonds, at low end of target range

* ECB expected to keep rates on hold, shun talk of exit

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - Spanish bond prices fell further on Wednesday after the government paid a high rate to borrow through medium-term bonds, a sign that resurgent concern over the country’s fiscal problems was dampening appetite for its paper.

The Treasury sold 2.6 billion euros of 2015, 2016 and 2020 bonds - at the low end of a target range of 2.5-3.5 billion euros - and the average yield rose on all three bonds. . The premium investors require for holding 10-year Spanish bonds compared to German ones rose to its highest since November to 392 bps after the sale.

This week’s tough budget failed to calm investors’ nerves, as the government expects Spain’s public debt to jump in 2012 to its highest since at least 1990.

Although Spain has already sold around 46 percent of this year’s planned issuance of long-term debt and therefore is in a favorable funding position compared to its peers, analysts worry it could become the next source of euro zone contagion.

“It was only a lukewarm auction,” Michael Leister, rate strategist at DZ Bank said. “The key thing here is the volume, they fell well short of the maximum range they intended to sell.”

“This shows that the LTRO (ECB’s long-term refinancing operation) effect is losing momentum and that Spain is having a much more difficult time.”

The European Central Bank’s injection of one trillion euros worth of cheap 3-year funds has supported bond issues by the euro zone’s struggling governments since December, easing concerns over the debt crisis in general.

But without such further liquidity on the cards and in the face of problems with high debt and chronically low growth, yields on Italian and Spanish government debt have been creeping higher.

In the secondary market, yields on five-year Spanish government bonds were up 27 basis points at 4.55 percent, while 10-year yields jumped 25 bps to 5.71 percent - its highest since January.

The cost of insuring five-year Spanish debt against default rose further to stand up 20 bps on the day at 457 bps, while the Italian equivalent was 25 bps higher at 407 bps.

Italian CDS were rising faster than Spanish CDS in a “catching up” move caused by “contagion fears”, having outperformed earlier this year, Markit analyst Gavan Nolan said.

Portugal sold 1 billion euros in new 18-month Treasury bills at an auction on Wednesday in a successful test of market appetite for the longest-dated debt issued since March 2011, before it secured an international bailout.

LOOKING FOR THE EXIT

The Spanish auction pushed the German Bund future - seen as a safe haven from the problems elsewhere in the euro zone - into positive territory and helped generate solid demand at a 3.37 billion euro sale of five-year German paper. The bond received bids worth 1.8 times the amount allocated to investors.

“Nothing surprising. Everybody is a bit worried about Spain. (The Spanish auction) was very disappointing and helped the German auction,” Achilleas Georgolopoulos, rate strategist at Lloyds said.

The German Bund future was up 27 ticks on the day at 138.57 ahead of a monthly ECB rate decision and news conference.

It had opened nearly a half point lower after U.S. Treasuries sold off sharply overnight when Federal Reserve minutes dampened expectations of further stimulus from the U.S. central bank.

The ECB later on Wednesday is expected to keep interest rates at record lows of 1 percent and resist German pressure to flag an exit from its crisis-fighting measures, with the euro zone recovery still fragile.

Market players said those looking to ECB President Mario Draghi’s news conference for signs of when the ECB would start unwinding its loose monetary policy may be disappointed.

“I think Mr. Draghi will signal that the ECB is firmly on hold and it’s too early to talk about exit strategies, given the fragility of the euroland economy and the weakness of bank lending,” Nick Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets said.