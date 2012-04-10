FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-German Bund extends gains, rise by one point on day
April 10, 2012 / 2:36 PM / in 6 years

EURO GOVT-German Bund extends gains, rise by one point on day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - German Bund futures extended their rise on Tuesday after a U.S. jobs report last week added to growth concerns in the euro zone prompting investors to seek refuge in safe-haven assets.

The German Bund future hit a session-high of 140.17, up more than a full point on the day. On a continuous contract basis, the Bund future reached a record high of 140.52 last month.

European markets were closed on Friday and Monday for Easter holiday and have only this session reacted to Friday’s report which showed the U.S. economy creating less non-farm jobs than expected in March.

“It’s been a risk off move across the board today. It’s thin liquidity so there’s been a few flows moving the market quite a long way... but I think the street is quite unwilling to take down any risk at the moment,” a trader said.

