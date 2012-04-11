FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Italian CDS rises despite lower yields
#Market News
April 11, 2012 / 9:38 AM / 6 years ago

EURO GOVT-Italian CDS rises despite lower yields

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring Italian debt against default rose as contagion concerns were fuelled by an Italian bill auction but yields on the debt fell as traders bought back bonds to close out profitable short positions.

Italy’s one-year borrowing costs rose for the first time since November at an auction a sale of short-term bills. . The Bank of Italy said higher yields at the auction reflected a return of tensions in euro zone sovereign bond markets.

Such tensions have been fuelling a rise in CDS prices. Five-year Italian CDS rose 11 basis points to 439 basis points, while the cost of insuring Spanish debt against default stood at 489 basis points, near to record highs.

Yields on Italian and Spanish yields however fell sharply on Wednesday. The 10-year Italian yield shed 16 basis points to 5.53 percent, and the Spanish equivalent fell 12 bps to 5.87 percent.

“The bill auctions are done and perhaps there’s a bit of consolidation and short covering after the aggressive moves we’ve seen,” said a trader. “(I am not) expecing any fireworks from the BTP auctions tomorrow.”

