EURO GOVT-Spanish yields jump on renewed fiscal, bank concerns

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - Spanish government bond yields jumped on Friday after data showing Spanish banks borrowed heavily from the European Central Bank in March, helped fuel concerns over the country’s finances before it tests market appetite for its bonds next week.

The Spanish Treasury has yet to give details on the maturity and volume to be issued, but with market conditions becoming tougher for highly indebted countries, Michael Leister, strategist at DZ Bank expected it to offer short-dated bonds.

Recent auctions have seen Italy’s cost of borrowing rise over one and three years, while Spain also paid more to borrow at auctions last week.

“... What is clear is that this benign environment has come to an end. It’s not that easy anymore for the financing agencies in Spain and Italy to sell their paper,” Leister said. “Overall the LTRO (the ECB’s long-term refinancing operation) effect is fading and the market is back to fundamentals.”

The ECB made one trillion euros of ultra-cheap three-year loans to banks in LTRO operations in December and February, a cash injection that helped bring down yields on bonds of the euro zone’s most indebted sovereigns.

Data on Friday showed Spanish banks borrowed 316.3 billion euros from the ECB in March, almost double the previous month’s total, as banks subscribed to the ECB’s special liquidity line.

“We’ve got renewed fears ... about Spanish banks,” one trader said.

Against that backdrop, the Spanish auction next week will be a key focus of market attention.

Ten-year Spanish government bond yields rose 12 basis points to 5.93 percent, after falling in the previous session.

Spanish yields tested the 6 percent big figure earlier in the week on concerns the country could be the next source of contagion in the euro zone debt crisis as it struggles to grow its way out of debt.

Yields on Italian 10-year bonds were up 7.5 basis points at 5.48 percent.

GLOBAL OUTLOOK

The German Bund future rose 46 ticks on the day to 140.12 as worries about Chinese growth hit European stocks in early trade.

Data showing China’s gross domestic product slowed by more than expected in the first quarter added to concerns that the world’s second largest economy could be poised for a hard economic landing. GDP grew 8.1 percent in the first quarter, down from 8.9 percent in the previous three months and below a Reuters poll forecast of 8.3 percent.

Recent U.S. data has also painted a more patchy economic picture. Figures on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing for jobless aid hit a two-month high last week, stoking doubts over the strength of the labour market recovery.

U.S. Federal Reserve officials speaking on Thursday suggested the economy would have to deteriorate for the central bank to consider additional monetary stimulus. Investors will look at a scheduled event with Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke later in the session for any further insight.

German 10-year government bond yields fell 4.1 basis points to 1.66 percent - within sight of record lows hit earlier this week.

Richard Adcock, technical analyst at UBS, saw further strength for the Bund future while it traded above 139.06/34. A break above 140.44 would be a further bullish trigger, he said.