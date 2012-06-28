EURO GOVT-Dim EU summit hopes lift safe-haven German debt

* Bunds rise in thin liquidity before summit * Market expectations low due to Germany's resistance * Italian yields fall from highs post-auction * Italian auction results considered mixed By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da Costa LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Investor fears that a European Union summit starting on Thursday will fail to contain the region's debt crisis lifted demand for safe-haven German Bunds, while a rise in Italian borrowing costs at an auction highlighted concerns contagion is spreading. Demand for low-risk liquid assets looked set to remain paramount going into the two-day summit as open divisions among EU leaders diminished expectations of urgent measures to tackle a crisis now in its third year. Spain and Italy, which are now at the forefront of the crisis, have called for emergency steps but Germany shows no sign of relenting in its refusal to back other countries' debts. "The position of Germany has become more and more rigid as we go into the summit and the market has obviously mapped that move and that's why we're seeing the safe-haven bid," said Gianluca Ziglio, a rate strategist at UBS. Bund futures rose 60 ticks on the day to settle at 141.71, snapping two days of losses, while German 10-year government bond yields were down 6 basis points at 1.51 percent. The meeting is expected to produce a broad road map for fiscal, financial and political union across the currency bloc and may agree measures to boost growth. But German Chancellor Angela Merkel has nixed proposals backed by France for euro zone countries to assume joint liability for each others' debts. "Close financial oversight of the banking sector ... could have a positive impression on the market but I don't think that's what the market is looking for. The market is looking at a comprehensive package of solutions or responses," Ziglio said. RESURGENT YIELDS Doubts over significant progress toward a crisis solution at the meeting pushed Spanish 10-year yields above 7 percent , a cost of borrowing for the euro zone's third largest economy that is widely viewed as unsustainable. German Bunds could rally further and Spanish yields surge back to euro-era highs if the summit disappoints market expectations, which are already low given the divergence of opinion between Germany and other member states. "The high threshold that this summit has to reach is to convince the markets that Germany and France can achieve sufficient unity on the euro project to allow for a further discussion on uniformity that can anchor in Spain and Italy," said Lena Komileva, chief economist at G+ Economics. "This means that Italian and Spanish bond yields will continue to rise and with that bank unsecured funding costs will continue to disseminate contagion through the ECB's firewall." Before the summit - and against a very challenging backdrop - Italy tested market appetite for its debt. Investors were relieved that Italy managed to sell at the top of its planned issuance range and that the market absorbed the supply without a hitch. But its borrowing costs on both the bonds auctioned rose to their highest since December, the latest sign that it is becoming more expensive for Italy to fund itself in commercial markets. "The key thing is that yields continue to rise, which shows the hurdle that funding is moving into ever higher territory, compounding the fiscal problems facing Italy," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist, RIA Capital Markets. "It is unlikely to help confidence as investors nervously await the outcome of the EU summit." Ten-year Italian government bond yields were up 1.9 basis points in the secondary market at 6.23 percent, but were down from around 6.29 percent before the auction. Five-year yields were down 5.1 bps at 5.80 percent, having risen in early trade. Italy sold 5.42 billion euros of five and 10-year bonds compared to a 2.75-5.5 bln euro range. It paid 6.19 percent to sell 10-year Italian debt, its highest cost in six months but below levels in the secondary market.