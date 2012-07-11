EURO GOVT-Bunds in demand even as Spanish yields fall

* Germany sells Bunds at record low yields * Spanish, Italian yields fall, but nobody's buying * Spain announces new taxes and spending cuts By Kirsten Donovan and Ana Nicolaci da Costa LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Doubts over proposed measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis allowed to Germany pay the lowest cost on record to borrow for 10 years on Wednesday despite some easing of yields on Spanish and Italian bonds after last week's sharp sell-off. Spanish bonds rose in value after the country's prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, announced new taxes and spending cuts aimed at improving the country's fiscal position but which could compromise desperately needed growth. Italian yields also fell but market players said the moves were driven more by trader positioning than actual transactions, with renewed uncertainty about moves to overcome the euro zone debt crisis making investors reluctant to place big market bets. "There's a slight risk-on sentiment today. (Spanish and Italian) bonds got battered last week so there's some room to catch up, particularly for Italy," one trader said. "But there's not any significant buying. The Spanish market has defacto stopped trading and we don't expect the Italian rally to carry on too much longer given there's supply to take down." Spanish yields earlier this week traded above the 7 percent level seen as unsustainable for public finances, while Italian bonds may start to come under pressure ahead of a 5.25 billion euro bond auction on Friday. Ten-year Spanish yields fell 23 basis points to 6.60 percent in a choppy trading session. The Italian equivalent shed 12 bps to 5.83 percent. BUNDS IN DEMAND Germany sold just over 4 billion euros of 10-year bonds, with strong demand allowing the country to pay a record low average yield of 1.31 percent. Demand was fuelled by concerns about the effectiveness and implementation of recently agreed crisis-fighting tools, and by almost 40 billion euros in German redemption and coupon payments made last week. "The German auction shows there is still strong demand for safe haven assets. There's not much to be gained in holding German Bunds but it's more of a capital preservation thing," said Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income strategist at Investec. "We're very far from a lasting solution to the euro debt crisis so I don't see why (yields) should not test new lows." European leaders recently agreed on a more flexible use of the euro zone rescue fund, but Finland has opposed some of the plans, while Germany's top court gave no date for its verdict on complaints lodged against the European Union's bailout fund. Core markets were also supported by a further 50 billion euros of triple-A rated payments hitting the market this week from France, the Netherlands and Austria, which are already being reinvested on a forward basis. That contributed to a fall in yields on bonds issued by those countries with French 10-year yields down eight basis points. Investors sought returns by buying longer-dated bonds after the European Central Bank cut interest rates last week. But Jim Cielinski, Head of Fixed Income on bond markets at Threadneedle Investments -- which manages $77 billion in investments -- said it was becoming hard to find compelling reasons to own core government debt. "If you invest at these levels you are locking in a negative real return," he said. "Aggressive policy will keep yields from rising sharply but, by the same token, the scope for yields to fall further is very limited." German Bund futures settled 53 ticks higher at 144.64. Ten-year German bond yields were down 4.5 bps at 1.28 percent in secondary markets, while two-year bonds yielded -0.008 percent.