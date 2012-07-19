FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Spanish yields rise above 7 pct after auction
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 11:54 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Spanish yields rise above 7 pct after auction

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Yield on five-year debt rises to euro-era high at auction
    * French 10-year yields fall to new euro-era low
    * German Bunds lower, strong resistance at 145.97


    By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
    LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Ten-year Spanish bond yields
rose above the 7 percent line seen as unsustainable in the long
run on Thursday, after the country paid euro-era record yields
for five-year funding as investors remain concerned about its
finances and growth prospects.
    Spain sold at the top of its 2 to 3 billion euro target
range, but borrowing costs for two-, five- and seven- year bonds
rose across the board. The difference between the lowest and the
average bid, or the tail, was also seen as relatively wide,
reflecting badly on the quality of the bidding. 
    French 10-year government bond yields fell to a new euro-era
low after it sold 8.96 billion euros of bonds maturing in 2015,
2016 and 2017.
    Spain has continued to access markets without many hiccups
but only thanks to domestic investors and partly because it has
steered issuance towards the short end of the curve.
    After needing a bailout for its banks, the concern is its
yields could soon become prohibitive and force it to seek a
full-blown rescue.
    "At today's auction we see that the seven-year bond actually
had levels of yields that are quite elevated," said Gianluca
Ziglio, a strategist at UBS.
    The average yield on the seven-year bond was 6.7 percent, up
sharply from 4.8 percent at a previous sale of similar bonds.
    "The risk is that yields could start rising also in shorter
maturities where Spain is doing most of the funding, and that
will basically be game over for Spain," Ziglio added.
    In the secondary market, 10-year Spanish government bond
yields rose 8.1 basis points to 7.03 percent -
levels above which are perceived to be unsustainable. That was
not far from euro-era highs hit in June at 7.307 percent.
    Five-year Spanish bond yields were up 16 bps at 6.50 
percent, while two-year yields rallied 27 bps to 5.35 percent.
    Ziglio also worried about the quality of the bidding and the
fact the government may have underestimated its borrowing needs
for the year given debt problems faced by its regional
administrations.
    "Since demand is weak if you are putting your bids pretty
low compared to the market, you are pretty sure that you are
going to be filled anyway. This means that you can be very
speculative," Ziglio said.
    "So as long as this works, we are going to see auctions that
have a very long tail as the one we saw today, and this is an
indicative sign of the weakness of demand for the bonds."
    
    FRANCE
    Reflecting the growing gap between the core and periphery
states of the euro zone, French borrowing costs plunged at a
trio of bond auctions as investors snapped up the debt of the
euro zone's best-rated governments in the wake of a cut in the
European Central Bank's deposit rate. 
    The state debt management agency said it sold 8.96 billion
euros ($11 billion) of 3-, 4- and 5-year fixed-rate bonds known
as BTANs, with investors putting in bids worth more than twice
the amount sold. 
    Only a couple of months ago, investors fretted contagion
could quickly spread from peripheral bonds to France, given its
banks' sizeable exposure to debt issued by Spain and Italy.
    But as yields in two-year German bonds fell into negative
territory for the first time after the ECB move, France has
emerged as a favourite among higher-rated issuers.
    The premium investors require to hold 10-year French bonds
 over their German equivalent has fallen 25 basis
points so far this month.
    "The deposit rate cut by the ECB has forced a lot of people
up the curve so this is largely a reflection of what's been
going on in the secondary market," said Marc Ostwald, rate
strategist at Monument Securities.
    French 10-year government bond yields were 1.1
basis point lower in the secondary market at 2.09 percent,
having fallen as far as 2.04 percent after the auction.
    German 10-year government bond yields rose 1.1
basis point to 1.21 percent, with German September Bund future
 were 20 ticks lower on the day at 145.14.
    Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC said, there was strong
resistance at 145.97 -- the contract high.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.