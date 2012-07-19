EURO GOVT-Spanish yields rise above 7 pct after auction

* Yield on five-year debt rises to euro-era high at auction * French 10-year yields fall to new euro-era low * German Bunds lower, strong resistance at 145.97 By Ana Nicolaci da Costa LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Ten-year Spanish bond yields rose above the 7 percent line seen as unsustainable in the long run on Thursday, after the country paid euro-era record yields for five-year funding as investors remain concerned about its finances and growth prospects. Spain sold at the top of its 2 to 3 billion euro target range, but borrowing costs for two-, five- and seven- year bonds rose across the board. The difference between the lowest and the average bid, or the tail, was also seen as relatively wide, reflecting badly on the quality of the bidding. French 10-year government bond yields fell to a new euro-era low after it sold 8.96 billion euros of bonds maturing in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Spain has continued to access markets without many hiccups but only thanks to domestic investors and partly because it has steered issuance towards the short end of the curve. After needing a bailout for its banks, the concern is its yields could soon become prohibitive and force it to seek a full-blown rescue. "At today's auction we see that the seven-year bond actually had levels of yields that are quite elevated," said Gianluca Ziglio, a strategist at UBS. The average yield on the seven-year bond was 6.7 percent, up sharply from 4.8 percent at a previous sale of similar bonds. "The risk is that yields could start rising also in shorter maturities where Spain is doing most of the funding, and that will basically be game over for Spain," Ziglio added. In the secondary market, 10-year Spanish government bond yields rose 8.1 basis points to 7.03 percent - levels above which are perceived to be unsustainable. That was not far from euro-era highs hit in June at 7.307 percent. Five-year Spanish bond yields were up 16 bps at 6.50 percent, while two-year yields rallied 27 bps to 5.35 percent. Ziglio also worried about the quality of the bidding and the fact the government may have underestimated its borrowing needs for the year given debt problems faced by its regional administrations. "Since demand is weak if you are putting your bids pretty low compared to the market, you are pretty sure that you are going to be filled anyway. This means that you can be very speculative," Ziglio said. "So as long as this works, we are going to see auctions that have a very long tail as the one we saw today, and this is an indicative sign of the weakness of demand for the bonds." FRANCE Reflecting the growing gap between the core and periphery states of the euro zone, French borrowing costs plunged at a trio of bond auctions as investors snapped up the debt of the euro zone's best-rated governments in the wake of a cut in the European Central Bank's deposit rate. The state debt management agency said it sold 8.96 billion euros ($11 billion) of 3-, 4- and 5-year fixed-rate bonds known as BTANs, with investors putting in bids worth more than twice the amount sold. Only a couple of months ago, investors fretted contagion could quickly spread from peripheral bonds to France, given its banks' sizeable exposure to debt issued by Spain and Italy. But as yields in two-year German bonds fell into negative territory for the first time after the ECB move, France has emerged as a favourite among higher-rated issuers. The premium investors require to hold 10-year French bonds over their German equivalent has fallen 25 basis points so far this month. "The deposit rate cut by the ECB has forced a lot of people up the curve so this is largely a reflection of what's been going on in the secondary market," said Marc Ostwald, rate strategist at Monument Securities. French 10-year government bond yields were 1.1 basis point lower in the secondary market at 2.09 percent, having fallen as far as 2.04 percent after the auction. German 10-year government bond yields rose 1.1 basis point to 1.21 percent, with German September Bund future were 20 ticks lower on the day at 145.14. Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC said, there was strong resistance at 145.97 -- the contract high.