EURO GOVT-Strong auction reinforces Bund rebound

* Bunds rebound after falling nearly 3 points since ECB

* Strong demand at sale of 10-year German debt

* Spanish, Italian yields rise after sharp fall

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - A strong auction of German debt reinforced a rebound in the German Bund on Wednesday, as the post-European Central Bank meeting euphoria was dampened by the need for details on when and how any potential crisis help may take place.

Ten-year Spanish government bond yields briefly touched the 7 percent danger level on the growing view that it may take time until Spain asks for a bailout, which would open the door for ECB intervention.

Investors still wary that policymakers would get to grips with the euro zone debt crisis snapped up 10-year German bonds at an auction on Wednesday, with a recent fall in the price of the paper prompting the strongest demand at such auctions this year.

“That’s quite a strong auction. It’s been supported by the recent sell-off in 10-year Bunds, which created better opportunities to re-enter the market,” Alessandro Giansanti, rate strategist at ING in Amsterdam, said.

“It is also supported by the fading of the rally that we’ve seen in the past week in Italy and Spain. The market is getting more cautious and waiting for more action from the ECB and from the governments.”

German Bund futures were up 53 ticks at 142.86, having fallen nearly 3 full points since the European Central Bank meeting last week.

German 10-year yields were down 5.3 basis points on the day at 1.42 percent - compared to a record low of 1.126 percent hit in July.

Commerzbank expected the 10-year yields to have a bit further to run before investors bought back in.

“We feel that 10-year Bunds may well have another 10 basis points to correct towards the 1.55-60 percent area, before finding a firmer bid again,” the bank said in a research note.

REALITY CHECK

Germany sold 3.4 billion euros of 10-year Bunds in an auction that drew demands worth 1.8 times the amount on offer.

That was up from 1.5 times at the previous auction and compared with an average at 10-year debt sales in 2012 of 1.37, according to Reuters data.

The auction also saw a tail - the difference between the lowest and the average bid - of zero cents implying the bidding was of good quality.

“We have had a 25 basis point sell-off in 10-year yields in Germany ... and that is usually enough to ensure a pretty strong auction, and that’s what we got,” Huw Worthington, European fixed income strategist at Barclays, said.

The move higher in Bunds coincided with a fall in Spanish and Italian bond prices, after a rally recently on the back of the prospect for ECB bond buying.

Ten-year Spanish yields rose 7.4 basis points to 6.98 percent, while Italian yields flirted with 6 percent. Two-year Italian and Spanish bonds - which benefited the most from ECB President Draghi’s comments after last week’s ECB meeting that action would be focused in the short-end of the curve - also fell.

Two-year Spanish yields briefly rose above 4 percent while the Italian equivalent was up 6 basis points at 3.35 percent.

“It’s not clear that Spain is ready to ask for a bailout yet ... Now it looks more likely than not that, if they do, it will be a good few weeks from now,” a trader said.

“I think that’s introduced an element of uncertainty which probably reflects why there has been a slight retracement.”

Credit Agricole’s European fixed income strategist Orlando Green said the sovereign debt market was likely to lack clear direction until further details emerged on any potential intervention, something he did not expect for at least another couple of weeks.

“Volatility is pretty much likely in this environment, when we have thin markets without much volume in terms of information flow,” Green said.