FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro, stocks rise to session highs on ECB report
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 5, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

Euro, stocks rise to session highs on ECB report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The euro and European stocks rose on Wednesday on media reports that the European Central Bank would, with broad support from its council members, unveil an unlimited, sterilised programme of bond purchases.

“There are headlines coming out saying that Draghi’s bond plan is to pledge unlimited, sterilised buying and that’s what’s moving the market but there’s no source,” a bonds trader said.

German Bund futures shed 51 ticks, falling to a session low of 142.99 while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,083.43 points.

The euro jumped to a session high of $1.2596 from around $1.2548 on the report. Sterling also rose to a 3-1/2 month high of $1.5933.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.