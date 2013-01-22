FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bunds steady as investors await new Spanish bond
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 22, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds steady as investors await new Spanish bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Bund futures were steady on Tuesday, with investors likely to stick to the sidelines in anticipation of a new 10-year Spanish bond.

Investors would look to the ZEW investor sentiment index for the latest gauge on the health of the euro zone’s largest economy after data last week showed Germany’s economy contracted in the fourth quarter.

Market participants would keenly look out for Spain’s first new 10-year benchmark since November 2011, after a government source told Reuters on Monday the sovereign was testing the market for a syndicated sale.

German Bund futures were flat at 142.90.

“Basically what we are seeing is very volatile ups and downs with no straight bullish or bearish mood,” Charles Berry, trader at Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg said.

“People are standing on the sideline and my impression is people don’t know how to (read) the spread tightening from those non-core countries to Germany - is it a stable situation or is it just a short-lived situation?”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.