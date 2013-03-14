FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Ten-year Spanish yields rise as country sells bonds
March 14, 2013 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Ten-year Spanish yields rise as country sells bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Ten-year Spanish bond yields rose on Thursday as the market digested three longer-dated bonds sold at an off-calendar auction which met solid demand.

Ten-year Spanish yields were up 8 bps on the day at 4.87 percent, having stood at around 4.83 percent before the results.

German Bund futures came off the day’s lows and were last down 10 ticks on the day at 143.04.

“Spain is just digesting a bit of supply,” one trader said.

Another trader said he had seen real money accounts selling the paper: “We saw quite a large seller of Spanish bonds coming through, somebody taking profits.”

