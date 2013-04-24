FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bunds rise, European shares trim gains after U.S. data
April 24, 2013

Bunds rise, European shares trim gains after U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - German Bund futures erased losses on Wednesday after weaker-than-expected data out of the United States underpinned demand for safe-haven assets.

Data showed orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods recorded their biggest drop in seven months in March.

Bund futures were 3 ticks higher on the day at 146.12, having earlier hit a session low of 145.62.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares slightly trimmed gains after the data, to trade 0.3 percent higher at 1,186.33 points, compared to 1,187.25 before the U.S. data came out.

