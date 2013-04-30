EURO GOVT-French yields at record low as ECB rate cut eyed

* Euro zone bonds rally as ECB interest rate cut eyed

* Euro zone inflation reinforces rate cut bets

* France outperforms Germany on hunt for higher returns

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - French borrowing costs fell to record lows on Tuesday as anticipation the European Central Bank will cut interest rates on Thursday broadly boosted euro zone government bonds.

Euro zone bonds have rallied across the credit spectrum in recent weeks, and with the world’s major central banks expected to keep monetary policy loose for longer than initially thought to support global growth, more gains are seen near-term.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to keep its bond purchase scheme in place in coming months after its policy meeting ends on Wednesday, while a narrow majority of economists expect the ECB to cut official interest rates on Thursday.

Data on Tuesday only reinforced those bets, analysts said, showing inflation in the euro zone falling to a three-year low and unemployment hitting a new record high..

French 10-year yields plumbed an all-time low of 1.70 percent while equivalent Belgian yields fell close to a record low of 1.928 percent hit on April 8.

“It’s too early to go short bonds. You don’t want to fight that rally. The second quarter will be about soft data and the market is looking for more easing from the ECB,” said Vincent Chaigneau, head of rates strategy at Societe Generale in Paris.

“We have that ongoing talk about Japanese investors potentially allocating more funds to non-Japanese bonds. All that for now remains supportive for euro zone bonds and with core bond yields being so low we see some appetite for soft core markets like France.”

French and Belgian debt offer a slightly higher return compared with safe-haven German bonds which offer yields of 1.19 percent, near all-time lows of 1.126 percent.

Spanish and Italian yields dipped to their lowest since 2010, extending their rally since a new Italian government was formed at the weekend, ending two months of political uncertainty.

“Everybody is working to get a bit of yield and at the same time to preserve capital as well so everything is well-bid at the moment,” a trader said. “Thursday at the ECB a cut is pretty much on the cards, so with a bank holiday in Europe tomorrow ... nobody wants to be caught short before that.”

Bund futures settled 8 ticks lower on the day at 146.58, having risen as high as 146.87 earlier, within a whisker of a record high of 146.89. German 10-year yields ended steady at 1.19 percent.

“We are a bit sceptical that we will keep these (Bund future) levels going into the ECB meeting. We would rather look for a correction,” Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank, said.