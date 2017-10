LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - German Bund futures extended losses on Friday after data showed U.S. employment rose more than expected in April, prompting investors to sell safe-haven assets.

German Bund futures fell as far as 146.09, more than 100 ticks lower on the day, but came off those lows after a separate release showed an index of U.S. non-manufacturing activity was at its lowest since July.