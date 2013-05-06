EURO GOVT-German bonds pause in holiday-thinned trade

* German Bunds range-bound in holiday-thinned trade

* Economic backdrop to keep German yields near record low

* Analysts recommend Italy over Spain among riskier debt

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - German Bund futures crept higher on Monday as data painted a gloomy picture of the euro zone economy but gave holiday-thinned markets little direction.

Retail sales in the euro zone fell for the second month in a row in March, in line with expectations, and surveys showed a business downturn continued in April, even though the index marked an improvement on an initial reading.

After European Central Bank President Mario Draghi left the door open for more monetary easing last week, investors are keeping a close eye on incoming data to gauge the central bank’s thinking on its next move.

But the data did little to shake the market out of a 30-tick range. German Bund futures were 17 ticks higher on the day at 146.32, after the contract posted its biggest daily loss since early March on Friday. The move was exacerbated by very small turnover, according to one trader.

Bets for looser rate policy would likely keep German yields near record lows, analysts said.

“We are still in environment of low growth in the euro area and the ECB has done less than other central banks... so they have to do another step in terms of easing. This expectation will keep the bond market bullish and German yields lower,” Alessandro Giansanti, senior rate strategist at ING said.

The Bund future dropped on Friday as better-than-expected U.S. jobs data prompted investors to cash in on hefty gains. German debt had hit a record high on Thursday.

German 10-year yields were little changed at 1.24 percent. They fell as far as 1.153 percent on Thursday, the lowest yield since July when it hit a historic low of 1.126 percent.

Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank, said he expected German yields to trade in a 1-1.50 percent range over the next three months.

“The demand for safety is still in place and market liquidity is still ample. We think German yields and peripheral yields can edge lower,” Guntermann said.

Lower-rated Italian and Spanish yields rose after hitting their lowest since 2010 on Friday.

Ten-year Spanish yields rose 3.7 basis points to 4.07 percent and the Italian equivalent edged 1.8 bps higher to 3.83 percent.

“The continued grab for yield amid the accommodative stance means peripherals still remain well-supported. We think the rally in Spain has gone very far and we prefer Italy to Spain in the five-year sector,” Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets added.