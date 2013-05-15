FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Italian yields rise in anticipation of 30-year sale
May 15, 2013

EURO GOVT-Italian yields rise in anticipation of 30-year sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields rose on Wednesday as investors sold debt and made room for a new 30-year bond to be sold via syndication.

The announcement of the sale came on the heels of a successful syndication of new 10-year Spanish debt on Tuesday.

“People are making room and building concession for the deal,” a trader said.

Ten-year Italian government bond yields rose 8.3 bps to 4.09 percent and equivalent Spanish yields rose 7 bps to 4.41 percent.

German Bunds pared losses and last stood 7 ticks lower at 144.67.

