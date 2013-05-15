EURO GOVT-Greek bond yields tumble after ratings upgrade

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Ten-year Greek government bond yields tumbled on Wednesday, one day after Fitch Ratings upgraded the country’s sovereign credit ratings.

Fitch raised Greece’s rating to B-minus from CCC citing a rebalancing of the economy and progress in eliminating its fiscal and current account deficits that have reduced its risk of a euro zone exit.

Ten-year Greek government bond yields fell 89 basis points to 8.47 percent - their lowest since June 2010. Greece restructured its debt in March 2012.