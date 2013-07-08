FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek yields fall as next aid disbursement seen likely
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
July 8, 2013 / 8:12 AM / 4 years ago

Greek yields fall as next aid disbursement seen likely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Ten-year Greek government bond yields fell on Monday as the country looked closer to securing its next aid tranche.

Greece is likely to reach a deal with foreign lenders on its latest bailout review before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Monday to decide on further aid, EU and Greek officials said on Sunday. nL6N0FD0PB

Ten-year Greek yields fell 20 basis points to 11.20 percent, outperforming other lower-rated bonds which were buoyed by the European Central Bank’s commitment to an accommodative monetary stance last week.

“It looks like they have been given a permission, an ‘all clear’. If that is the case Greece does have a fair amount to catch up ... any hint of an agreement is going to be very positive,” one trader said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
