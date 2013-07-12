Portuguese yields extend rise, Bunds hit session high

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Portuguese yields extended a rise on Friday after Lisbon delayed its creditors’ next review of the country’s bailout due to a political crisis, while safe-haven German Bunds rose to session highs.

Ten-year Portuguese government bond yields were last 86 basis points higher on the day at 7.84 percent. Shorter-dated bond yields rose faster, with five-year yields up 106 bps at 7.61 percent, inching closer to inverting the 5/10-year yield curve.

Italian and Spanish yields were modestly up, reversing earlier falls while safe-haven German Bund futures hit a session high of 143.79, up 86 basis points on the day.

“Portugal is getting smashed, which is why Bunds are rising,” one trader said. “The widening has gathered pace and has triggered some real money selling.”