FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German, UK bonds pare losses after Bernanke comments
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2013 / 12:50 PM / in 4 years

German, UK bonds pare losses after Bernanke comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - German and UK bonds pared losses on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the bank still expects to curb monetary stimulus but left open the option of changing the plan if the economic outlook shifted.

Bund futures pared losses to trade down 2 ticks on the day at 143.67, having stood at 143.35 before the comments.

UK September gilt futures cut losses too and were last 62 ticks down on the day at 112.93, versus 112.82 beforehand. Sterling rose against the dollar to a fresh two-week high of $1.5260, up from around $1.5200.

European shares extended gains after Bernanke’s prepared testimony, and were up 7.72 points, or 0.7 percent at 1,198.87.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.