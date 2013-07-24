FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bunds steady as investors await euro zone PMI surveys
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Bunds steady as investors await euro zone PMI surveys

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - German Bund futures were little changed on Wednesday but could dip if a survey later in the morning on private sector activity in the euro zone surpasses expectations, as expected by some analysts.

Markit’s flash composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) measuring growth in both manufacturing and services is due later in the session. The release will come after a similar survey earlier showed China’s manufacturing sector lost further momentum in July and the job market weakened.

German Bund futures were up 5 ticks on the day at 143.87.

“We are hopeful that in the second half (of the year) not only the U.S. but also Europe will do somewhat better and this should be reflected in higher (European) PMIs,” Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC said.

“There is some doubt now, after this Chinese PMI, but we stick to our view ... that we might have an above-consensus outcome for these European PMIs. In this respect, there is maybe some scope for somewhat further (downward) correction in the Bund.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.