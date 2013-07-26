FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bunds rebound, investors eye next week's busy calendar
July 26, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

Bunds rebound, investors eye next week's busy calendar

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - German Bund futures rose on Friday, bouncing back after three straight sessions of losses, but investors were expected to be reluctant to place big bets before a bout of key events and data next week.

Without major releases this session, investor focus was already on next week’s busy calendar which includes monetary meetings by the Federal Reserve, Bank of England and the European Central Bank as well as key U.S. jobs data.

German Bund futures were 21 ticks higher at 142.50, having fallen this week on generally upbeat data. The trader said it would meet resistance at 142.80 - a 21-day moving average - and to the downside 142 was the first support.

U.S. consumer sentiment data due later on Friday will also be watched as investors try to gauge when the Federal Reserve may begin slowing monetary stimulus.

