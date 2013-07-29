FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bunds up but rangebound; market awaits data, central bank decisions
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

Bunds up but rangebound; market awaits data, central bank decisions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - German Bund futures edged higher on Monday within tight ranges, with investors reluctant to place big bets before a run of monetary policy decisions and data this week.

The European Central Bank, Bank of England and Federal Reserve are all expected to maintain their respective pledges to keep policy loose at meetings this week.

With many economists and investors expecting the Fed to reduce the size of its bond-buying program in September, the U.S. central bank’s comments will be scrutinised for clues to timing of potential tapering, which seems likely to remain data-dependent.

German Bund futures rose 10 ticks to 142.58, having fallen last week after four straight weeks of gains. Investors will also trade cautiously before a bout of indicators including U.S. jobs numbers later this week.

“Overall we expect central banks to sound a dovish tone, reassuring about their very accommodative policy stances,” Commerzbank said in a research note.

“We expect core and periphery spreads to tighten further and prefer tactical longs in Bunds for today.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.