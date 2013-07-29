Bunds range-bound as market braces for central bank meetings, data

* Investors reluctant to place big bets before key events

* Bunds seen in 142-143 range before c.bank meetings

* Fed in focus as investors uncertain about tapering timing

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - German Bund futures were little changed in thin and choppy trading, with investors reluctant to place big bets before a series of monetary policy decisions and data this week.

The European Central Bank, Bank of England and Federal Reserve are expected to offer reassurances that their monetary policies will remain loose.

Michael Leister, senior interest rate strategist at Commerzbank, on Monday said the market was “fairly neutral” going into the central bank meetings and that Bund futures would probably trade in a 142-143 range until then.

“At least for the ECB, there is not too much expectation, but they showed us last time around that they are good for a surprise,” he said. “For the Fed, (it is) really difficult to say, there seems to be the consensus that they will start tapering in September which we think might be a bit too early.”

German Bunds eased 6 ticks to 142.42, having fallen last week after four straight weeks of gains. Trade was choppy because liquidity was thinned by the summer holidays in Europe.

Ten-year Italian government bond yields were 1.5 basis points higher at 4.42 percent, with bond prices slightly under pressure as investors made way for a bond auction on Tuesday. Equivalent Spanish yields were 1 bp higher at 4.60 percent.

The Italian Treasury will offer up to 6.75 billion euro of bonds maturing in 2018 and 2024 on Tuesday.

The auction is expected to be well-received thanks to large debt redemptions this week, while the paper has also continued to benefit from domestic investor support and from the European Central Bank’s bond-buying promise.

Some 10 billion euros of Italian bills are due to be repaid on Wednesday, while 25 billion euros of bonds mature on Thursday, with some Spanish debt also expiring this week.

Against that backdrop, Italy’s short-term borrowing costs fell to their lowest since May at an auction on Monday.