FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bunds flat, investors look to U.S. data for more stimulus tapering clues
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 5, 2013 / 6:22 AM / in 4 years

Bunds flat, investors look to U.S. data for more stimulus tapering clues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - German Bunds were flat on Monday, as investors looked to U.S. non-manufacturing data this session to gauge the timing of a possible withdrawal of U.S. monetary stimulus after Friday’s weaker-than-expected jobs data clouded the outlook.

Most economists and traders had been expecting that the Federal Reserve would start reducing its bond purchases in September as the economy gained momentum. Friday’s data pushed back some of those expectations.

Investors will look at U.S. services data for July released later in the day for fresh insight into the health of the world’s largest economy. Before that, services activity and retail sales numbers for the euro zone are due.

German Bund futures were up 4 ticks at 142.64.

“It’s a bit of a summer lull ... we are treading water until September,” one trader said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.