Euro rises, Bunds extend losses after German sentiment data
August 13, 2013 / 10:12 AM / 4 years ago

Euro rises, Bunds extend losses after German sentiment data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The euro rose and the German Bund future extended losses on Tuesday after data showed German economic sentiment improved by more than expected in August.

The ZEW economic think tank’s German economic sentiment index rose to 42.0 this month from 36.3 in July and came in above the 40.0 expected in a Reuters poll.

The euro rose to $1.3310 after the ZEW survey, up 0.1 percent on the day and from $1.3298 beforehand.

German Bund futures hit a session low of 141.45, down 78 ticks on the day.

