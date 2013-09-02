Bunds fall as delay on Syria underpins risky assets

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - German Bund futures fell at the open on Monday after President Barack Obama opted to delay U.S. military action against Syria to consult Congress, underpinning risky assets.

Chinese data showing manufacturing expanded in August for the first time in four months also supported stock markets, hurting demand for top-rated debt.

“Syria is not on the agenda, so I think that’s why we are down... there is nothing imminent there,” one trader said.

German Bund futures fell 54 ticks to 140.12.