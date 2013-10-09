FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bunds pare gains after strong syndicated sales in Italy, Spain
October 9, 2013 / 2:22 PM / 4 years ago

Bunds pare gains after strong syndicated sales in Italy, Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - German Bunds pared gains on Wednesday after syndicated sales of Italian and Spanish bonds were well-received.

Spain sold 4 billion euros of 31-year bonds and Italy sold 5 billion euros of 7-year debt, according to IFR - a financial services unit of Thomson Reuters.

German Bund futures pared gains, and were last 2 ticks higher on the day at 140.24.

“Presumably (there is) just some hedging  people selling Bunds against new holdings,” one trader said. “Peripherals now got bid (and that’s weighing) on Bunds. There was very strong demand for both issues.”

Spanish 10-year yields were 1.4 basis points higher at 4.32 percent and the Italian equivalent was little changed at 4.36 percent.

