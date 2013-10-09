Bunds pare gains after strong syndicated sales in Italy, Spain

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - German Bunds pared gains on Wednesday after syndicated sales of Italian and Spanish bonds were well-received.
Spain sold 4 billion euros of 31-year bonds and Italy sold 5 billion euros of 7-year debt, according to IFR - a financial services unit of Thomson Reuters.
German Bund futures pared gains, and were last 2 ticks higher on the day at 140.24.
“Presumably (there is) just some hedging people selling Bunds against new holdings,” one trader said. “Peripherals now got bid (and that’s weighing) on Bunds. There was very strong demand for both issues.”
Spanish 10-year yields were 1.4 basis points higher at 4.32 percent and the Italian equivalent was little changed at 4.36 percent.