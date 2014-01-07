FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spanish yields fall to lowest since Dec. 2009
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 7, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 4 years ago

Spanish yields fall to lowest since Dec. 2009

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Ten-year Spanish yields fell to their lowest levels since December 2009 as bumper demand at Ireland’s first post-bailout debt sale fuelled appetite for lower-rated debt.

Spanish yields have been falling since the start of the year due to better economic data from the euro zone’s fourth largest economy. Traders said there was also speculation in the market that Spain would undertake a road show next week for a 10-year bond syndicated deal.

Ten-year Spanish yields were down 11 basis points at 3.80 percent, having hit a low of 3.798 percent. Equivalent Italian yields were 6.1 bps lower at 3.87 percent.

“There is very solid domestic buying of Spain and Italy again. I think people are looking for a bit of yield and that’s where it is,” one trader said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.