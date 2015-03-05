Market's main inflation expectation gauge at year's high

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - A key indicator of euro zone markets’ inflation expectations hit its highest level this year on Thursday as the European Central Bank prepared to give details of its trillion-euro securities buying programme.

The ECB’s preferred measure of the market’s long-term inflation expectations, the five-year, five-year breakeven forward which shows where investors expect 2025 price growth forecasts to be in 2020, rose to 1.75 percent, extending this week’s climb ahead of the ECB meeting.

Market bets on a revival of euro zone inflation have been increasing since late last month as surprisingly strong economic data and imminent ECB money printing ease fears of a deflationary spiral.

The ECB’s confirmation at its Jan. 22 policy meeting that it will include inflation-linked bonds in its asset purchases are spurring demand for such securities. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Marius Zaharia)