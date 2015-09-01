FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's favoured inflation gauge surges after oil price gains
September 1, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

ECB's favoured inflation gauge surges after oil price gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A key measure of the market’s longer-term inflation expectations in the euro zone rose sharply on Tuesday in a delayed reaction to the steady rise in oil prices over the last week.

The five-year, five-year euro zone breakeven forward , which is closely watched by the European Central Bank and measures where markets expect inflation forecasts for 2025 to be at the start of 2020, last traded at 1.74 percent, up from 1.68 percent on Monday.

Oil prices have climbed around $10 over the last week , up some 25 percent over the period. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

