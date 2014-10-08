Low inflation expectations support euro zone bonds as QE wait goes on

* Five-year, five-year breakeven forward in falling trend

* Inflation prospects boost QE bets even as ECB holds fire

* Bond rally intact for now, at risk if inflation stays low

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Record low inflation expectations are reinforcing a two-year-old rally in euro zone bonds as they keep alive bets on further monetary easing despite signals from the European Central Bank that it’s in no hurry to do more.

Bonds sold off last week after ECB President Mario Draghi gave no hint that a big programme of sovereign bond buying, known as quantitative easing or QE, was imminent but inflation expectations have helped keep yield rises to a few basis points.

That buys time for the ECB to assess whether the steps it has already taken - and possibly a weaker euro - can lift inflation off near-zero levels without risking a surge in borrowing costs for governments and companies.

The five-year, five-year breakeven forward, which currently measures where the market expects 2024 inflation forecasts to be in 2019, fell below 1.90 percent in the wake of Thursday's ECB meeting. link.reuters.com/dat72w

“If this indicator is sliding that’s a sign the market is losing its confidence in the ECB’s ability to bring inflation to 2 percent from a medium-to-long term perspective and that ultimately, we think, will trigger (ECB) action,” said Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank in Utrecht.

The ECB targets an inflation rate of just under 2 percent across the 18 countries that use the euro but price pressures have been persistently low in recent years and the bloc is seen at risk of falling into deflation.

DRAGHI‘S OWN DOING

Draghi himself intensified the market’s focus on the five-year, five-year indicator after noting its decline at a central bankers’ conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in late August.

Those comments pushed the measure above 2 percent as markets anticipated imminent government bond purchases by the ECB. But the rise proved temporary, with expectations being revised again after the euro zone central bank unveiled plans in September only to buy asset-backed securities and covered bonds.

The bond market rallied immediately after the Jackson Hole meeting, but has not suffered much from the ECB’s perceived reluctance to deliver QE. Outright asset purchases are opposed by Germany’s Bundesbank and Draghi has said they might not prove as effective in Europe as they have in the United States.

German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, traded at 0.89 percent on Wednesday, just above a record low of 0.87 percent hit in late August. Other euro zone bond yields have taken a similar trajectory.

“We would look at inflation expectations as being positive for the bond markets,” said Sanjay Joshi, head of fixed income at London & Capital. “If inflation expectations move lower by either 0.1 or 0.2 (percentage points) that will probably be the next splurge to buy government bonds.”

Whether bond investors look at the inflation outlook as good or bad for the market depends on their time horizon, said Darren Williams, European economist at AllianceBernstein.

In the longer run, if the ECB fails to lift inflation - either by not easing policy enough or simply because bond-buying does not work as expected - some debt markets may suffer.

Countries such as Italy or Spain need a significant pick-up in economic growth and inflation if they are ever to tackle their bloated debt burdens. reut.rs/1r7PK2m

“In the near term it makes (bonds) more attractive because it raises the probability that the ECB will take additional monetary policy action,” Williams said.

“The longer-term issue ... is that if those policies aren’t successful then lots of euro zone countries are stuck in this very low growth, very low inflation world which would make it impossible to stabilise debt ratios.” (Graphics by Vincent Flasseur; Editing by Catherine Evans)