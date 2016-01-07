FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Inflation expectations in euro zone take fresh tumble
January 7, 2016 / 8:25 AM / 2 years ago

Inflation expectations in euro zone take fresh tumble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Long-term inflation expectations in the euro zone hit their lowest level in three months, bond market pricing showed on Thursday, amid a renewed slide in oil prices.

The euro five-year, five-year breakeven forward , which shows where markets expect 2026 inflation forecasts to be in 2021, fell to 1.6140 percent.

The rate, favoured by the European Central Bank as a gauge of the market’s inflation expectations, is well below the ECB’s inflation target of roughly 2 percent.

One-year inflation swaps meanwhile extended their slide to 0.075 percent - having tumbled more than 50 basis points from a high set in December.

Oil prices tumbled over 5 percent to levels not seen since the early 2000s on Thursday as a sliding yuan and a second emergency halt in China’s stock trading this week left Asian markets in turmoil. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Patrick Graham)

