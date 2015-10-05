FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds pare losses after ISM services data
#Market News
October 5, 2015 / 2:18 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds pare losses after ISM services data

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices trimmed earlier losses Monday as a steeper-than-forecast drop in a private index on U.S. services sector activity in September revived bets that the economy is not strong enough for the Federal Reserve to boost interest rates in the near term.

The Institute for Supply Management said its gauge on U.S. services industries fell to 56.9 percent, its lowest level since June and down from 59.0 in August. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a fall to 57.5.

A reading above 50 means the sector is expanding.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes fell 8/32 in price for a yield of 2.017 percent, up 3 basis points from late Friday. The 10-year yield touched 1.904 percent on Friday, which was its lowest level since late April, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

