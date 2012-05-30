FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Italian yields climb, stocks fall after auction
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Italian yields climb, stocks fall after auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Italian 10-year government bond yields rose further above 6 percent on Wednesday after the country’s five-year borrowing costs rose to their highest since December at a debt auction as it suffered contagion from Greece and Spain’s bank problems.

Italian BTP futures and European equities extended losses after the sale of 5.73 billion euros of five- and 10-year bonds - in the middle of a 4.50-6.25 billion euro range.

Italian 10-year yields rose 24 basis points on the day to 6.155 percent, near their highest levels since January.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares extended losses. At 0925 GMT, the index was down 1.3 percent at 978.42 points.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.