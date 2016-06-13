FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Govt bonds with negative yield hit record high $8.3 trln -JP Morgan
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 13, 2016 / 8:51 AM / a year ago

Govt bonds with negative yield hit record high $8.3 trln -JP Morgan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - The value of government bonds with negative yields has hit a record high of $8.3 trillion, with Europe's share rising as benchmark 10-year German borrowing costs sink towards zero, according to JP Morgan.

Sub-zero bond yields have rattled world markets, with investors increasingly concerned that the global growth outlook is darkening rapidly and that central banks are powerless to do anything about it.

The $8.3 trillion figure is the value of negative-yielding bonds in JP Morgan's Government Bond index as of Friday, and equates to 31 percent of the overall index.

Japan accounts for 64 percent, or $5.3 trillion, of the bonds trading with negative yields, and Europe's share rose to 36 percent, or $3 trillion, from 34 percent two weeks ago, the U.S. bank said in a note to clients.

All Japanese government bonds out to 15 years' maturity have a negative yield, as do all German bonds out to nine . The 10-year Bund yield fell to a record low of 1 basis point on Friday.

Reporting by Jamie McGeever; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.