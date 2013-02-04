FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LCH.Clearnet SA cuts margin call on Spanish, French debt
February 4, 2013

LCH.Clearnet SA cuts margin call on Spanish, French debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Clearing house LCH.Clearnet SA will cut the cost of trading Spanish and French bonds, the company said on Friday.

The clearer said it would cut the initial margin on one month to 15-year French government bonds and 30 to 50-year maturities, according to a notice on the website.

It also said it would reduce the initial margin on some Spanish bonds, including those maturing in one to three months and seven to 15-years.

The changes will come into effect from the close of business on Feb. 5 and will be reflected in margin calls on Feb.6, the notice said.

