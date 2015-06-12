INVESTMENT FOCUS-As liquidity shrinks, bond trading becomes a grind

* Bond sell-off brings liquidity concerns back into focus

* Regulation, ECB bond purchases shrink liquidity

* Low liquidity exacerbates rise in European borrowing costs

* Investors reduce deal sizes, diversify assets in response

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Before the crisis, Olivier de Larouziere of Paris-based Natixis Asset Management could sell 100 million euros worth of government bonds in a minute. Now it takes “minutes” and the extra time can cost him money.

For example, on Wednesday, when benchmark 10-year German Bund yields rose above 1 percent for the first time in nine months, they rose 2 basis points in less than five minutes in early trade. In price terms, that is a 0.1 percent loss.

This is the new reality for investors in markets where liquidity is shrinking, making it harder to find a counterparty willing to buy in the desired amount. When the market rallies - as it did for most of the past three years - not being able to sell bonds is not a big problem.

But many in the 6 trillion euro zone government bond market have been nickel-and-dimed into heavy losses by this “liquidity premium” in the past two months, during which yields on benchmark German Bunds soared from record lows of close to zero and the top-rated asset lost 10 percent in value.

One of the sharpest ever sell-offs in Bunds has brought back into focus the problem of diminishing liquidity. It has exacerbated the rise in German yields that set the standard for interest rates paid by euro zone states, firms and consumers.

It has also changed the way many assets are traded. Investors say trades are smaller than they were, portfolios are more diverse to spread risk and the ability to get out of a position is a key factor in any decision to buy.

“There is a growing concern about liquidity in the bond market and we’re spending more time looking at the issues this presents, as is the industry as a whole,” said Bill Street, head of investments for Europe, Middle East and Africa at State Street.

Central banks buying bonds to conduct unprecedented stimulus programmes have brought bond investors stellar returns for the past three years, but have sucked volume out of the market, making it less liquid.

Tougher bank regulations also reduce liquidity. Banks acting as market makers are less willing to build bond inventories until they find a buyer, as regulators require them to set cash aside to mitigate the risk of holding an asset.

Fund managers say the sharply reduced inventories that banks in Europe still hold are aimed mainly at satisfying demand from the European Central Bank for its trillion euro quantitative easing programme.

For a chart showing the decline in banks' security trading, click on: link.reuters.com/cuk54w

ADAPTATION

Reduced liquidity in bonds can spread to other markets. Often banks and other financial institutions use bonds as collateral to borrow cash. The harder it is to buy and sell bonds, the less willing investors are to pledge them.

It can also have distort sovereign borrowing costs.

De Larouziere, head of interest rates at NAM, says that although he rates Spain’s economic prospects higher than Italy‘s, he prefers Italian long-term bonds as Italy’s debt market is twice the size of Spain‘s, making it more liquid.

He holds less risky short-term bonds in Spain.

“Liquidity is probably the number one criterion when we take these views,” said de Larouziere, who has set up a special team of analysts looking specifically at liquidity.

Bill Street at State Street recommends setting up volatility limits to mitigate the impact of lower liquidity.

“As you see that trigger coming in you can de-risk ... from high-risk stocks to low-risk stocks or from stocks into bonds or from bonds into cash to suppress it,” he said.

Roger Webb, senior investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management, says deal sizes have dropped to 2-5 million in the euro zone and the UK, from 10-20 million before the crisis. Because of that, the portfolios he manages include on average 120-150 items instead of 50-60 before the crisis.

He has lower performance targets on the larger funds, while smaller, “satellite” funds, which are more flexible and active, try to compensate with potentially higher returns.

Webb holds bonds for longer, looking through episodes of increased volatility. These bonds tend to be highly-rated and relatively more liquid, but also lower-yielding.

“We’re happier to pay up for liquidity than to get paid for illiquidity,” Webb said. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Peter Graff)