TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rally after weak jobs data

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices jumped on Friday with yields falling to their lowest levels in 5-1/2 weeks as a deeply weak U.S. jobs report for September reduced traders’ view the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates later this year.

The Labor Department said employers hired 142,000 workers last month and August figures were revised sharply lower to show only 136,000 jobs added in August.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were up nearly 1 point in price for a yield of 1.940 percent, down 10 basis points from late on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)