EURO GOVT-Bunds trim losses after U.S. payrolls data
September 7, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds trim losses after U.S. payrolls data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - German government bond futures trimmed losses and European stocks fell from their best levels after U.S. jobs data came in below expectations on Friday.

Nonfarm payrolls increased only 96,000 last month, the Labor Department said on Friday, compared to a Reuters forecast of 125,000.

Bund futures stood at 139.91, down 26 ticks on the day but well above the 139.53 seen before the data release.

The FTSEurofirst 300 equity index slipped to 1,107.80 points, up by 0.3 percent on the day but down from gains of 0.5 percent before the data was published.

