FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Spanish, Portuguese, Italian bond yields rise
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Spanish, Portuguese, Italian bond yields rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Spanish, Portuguese and Italian government bond yields rose on Tuesday, with traders citing a range of reasons including the Moody’s downgrade of five Spanish regions and comments by a European Central Bank official.

“We had the downgrade of the Spanish regions, then we had the comments from (ECB Governing Council member Yves) Mersch playing down the levels of bonds the ECB may buy and finally we have stocks trading very poorly on earnings reports,” a trader said.

”Generally the market got too long last week. The sell-off this week is quite sizeable.

Spanish 10-year government bond yields climbed 14 basis points on the day to 5.66 percent, Portuguese counterparts jumped 23 bps to 7.80 percent and Italian ones rose 13 bps to 4.90 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.