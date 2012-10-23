EURO GOVT-Spanish, Portuguese, Italian bond yields rise

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Spanish, Portuguese and Italian government bond yields rose on Tuesday, with traders citing a range of reasons including the Moody’s downgrade of five Spanish regions and comments by a European Central Bank official.

“We had the downgrade of the Spanish regions, then we had the comments from (ECB Governing Council member Yves) Mersch playing down the levels of bonds the ECB may buy and finally we have stocks trading very poorly on earnings reports,” a trader said.

”Generally the market got too long last week. The sell-off this week is quite sizeable.

Spanish 10-year government bond yields climbed 14 basis points on the day to 5.66 percent, Portuguese counterparts jumped 23 bps to 7.80 percent and Italian ones rose 13 bps to 4.90 percent.