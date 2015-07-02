FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pictet Asset Management says raises exposure to peripheral euro bonds
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 2, 2015 / 9:05 AM / 2 years ago

Pictet Asset Management says raises exposure to peripheral euro bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Pictet Asset Management said on Thursday its fixed income portfolio has increased exposure to peripheral euro zone bonds after the latest sell-off sparked by Greece’s debt crisis.

However, it remained neutral on bonds from an asset allocation viewpoint, it said in a statement.

“The sell-off suffered by Spanish and Italian government bonds in the wake of the Greek debt crisis has pushed yield spreads on such securities to attractive levels,” it said.

“Within our fixed income portfolio, the latest market moves have encouraged us to increase our exposure to bond markets in the euro zone’s periphery; as a consequence, we are now overweight euro government debt here.” (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.