Pioneer sells Italian govt bonds on bets ECB will not turn to QE

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Pioneer Investments has sold its holdings of Italian government bonds in the last month as it bets the European Central Bank will not resort to buying sovereign debt to kick-start the bloc’s recovery, its European bonds head said on Thursday.

“We are short the periphery now, especially Italy. We started (moving out of Italian bonds) a bit before the previous (ECB) press conference and just now during the press conference,” said Tanguy Le Saout, head of European Fixed Income at Pioneer Investments, a fund with around $250 billion under management.

“They are not as cheap as they used to be, and the political situation in Italy is going back to what it used to be, which is very little progress.”

Many investors have bought low-rated euro zone bonds, such as those of Italy and Spain, in anticipation of the ECB buying them under a so-called quantitative easing (QE) programme.

“I think betting on no QE, means that we are betting on peripherals to go wider because part of the rally has been assured by anticipation of quantitative easing, so we are happy to be short Italy,” Le Saout said. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)