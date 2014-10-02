UPDATE 1-Pioneer sells Italian govt bonds in bet against ECB QE

(Adds context)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Pioneer Investments sold its holdings of Italian government bonds in the last month, betting the European Central Bank will not resort to buying sovereign debt to kick-start the euro zone recovery, the firm’s European bonds head said on Thursday.

“We are short the periphery now, especially Italy. We started (moving out of Italian bonds) a bit before the previous (ECB) press conference and just now during the press conference,” said Tanguy Le Saout, head of European Fixed Income at Pioneer Investments, a fund with around $250 billion under management.

The ECB held its latest policy meeting on Thursday. Euro zone government bond yields rose during ECB President Mario Draghi’s post-meeting news conference as he gave no hints that sovereign bond buying was imminent.

Many investors have bought low-rated euro zone bonds, such as those of Italy and Spain, in anticipation of the ECB buying them under a so-called quantitative easing (QE) programme.

“I think betting on no QE, means that we are betting on peripherals to go wider because part of the rally has been assured by anticipation of quantitative easing, so we are happy to be short Italy,” Le Saout said.

Pioneer is the asset management arm of Italian bank UniCredit.

BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager, warned on Wednesday that investors banking on ECB bond buying were making a “mistake”.

Economists polled by Reuters this week saw a 40 percent probability of the ECB purchasing sovereign bonds. Le Saout saw around only a 20-30 percent chance.

Italy’s weak economic outlook and government fragility had also influenced Pioneer’s decision to exit Italian debt.

“They are not as cheap as they used to be, and the political situation in Italy is going back to what it used to be, which is very little progress,” Le Saout said.

PIMCO, the world’s biggest bond investor, remains overweight Italian government debt, its European strategist said on Wednesday, quelling market fears that the departure of Chief Investment Officer Bill Gross could mark a change in direction. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)