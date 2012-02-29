EURO GOVT-ECB seen buying small amounts of Portuguese bonds

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank stepped in to buy Portuguese government bonds in secondary debt markets on Wednesday, traders said, halting a steep rise in the country’s debt yields.

Traders said the amounts purchased by the central bank were small, in keeping with the reduced scale of ECB buying seen in recent weeks.

“They’re in, but it’s small. Token amounts really,” one trader said.

The 10-year Portuguese bond yield was 76 basis points higher on the day at 14.032 percent, but a steady rise seen throughout the session looked to have plateaued.