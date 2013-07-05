FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portuguese yields fall as coalition talks progress
#Market News
July 5, 2013 / 7:32 AM / in 4 years

Portuguese yields fall as coalition talks progress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Portuguese yields fell further on Friday as the country’s prime minister sought to reassure investors that the government’s stability would be maintained.

“(Yields are falling on) the fact that the PM thinks he has got the support of (the) coalition partner,” a trader said.

Portuguese 10-year yields were last down 38 basis points at 7.03 percent and two-year yields 43 bps lower at 5.60 percent, unwinding some of their underperformance this week versus longer-dated bonds.

