Central banks buying govt bonds under ECB QE scheme - traders

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Bank traders said on Monday they had sold euro zone government bonds to the bloc’s national central banks under the European Central Bank’s quantitative easing programme.

One trader at a European bank said they had sold German, French and Belgian bonds to the respective national central banks. Another said national central banks were buying, without specifying which.

A third trader said he had received requests for price quotes from the national central banks of Germany and Italy, while a fourth said he had heard the German Bundesbank had been buying five-year bonds.

The ECB said last week its 1 trillion euro programme would start on Monday. (Reporting by John Geddie, Marius Zaharia and Jamie McGeever, editing by Nigel Stephenson)