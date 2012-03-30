GRAPHIC-Italian bond returns to shrink as ECB impact fades

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Italian government bonds’ stellar first-quarter returns are unlikely to be repeated in coming months as the impact of massive ECB cash injections fades and markets focus on economic fundamentals.

Italian bonds have returned more than 10 percent in the first three months of 2012, making them one of the euro zone’s star performers, according to Markit iBoxx indexes.

Government bonds issued by several - but not all - highly-indebted countries on the euro zone’s periphery, have rallied this year, scooped up by banks flush with more than a trillion euros of low-cost three-year European Central Bank funds. Analysts see this impact gradually fading.

The cash helped ease fears about banks’ ability to fund themselves and calmed investor nerves over the three-year-old euro zone debt crisis.

Italian bonds of over 10 years maturity performed especially strongly, returning around 15 percent on a total return basis. This takes into account the change in the price of the paper and coupon payments presuming they are reinvested at current rates.

“The first quarter has been exceptional by all accounts,” said DZ Bank rate strategist Michael Leister.

“But what we’re seeing is the effect of the ECB liquidity gradually losing momentum. During the second quarter the fundamental problems of the euro zone and the debt crisis will play a much more significant role again.”

Much of the support for peripheral bonds has come from buying by domestic banks, traders say. ECB data shows Italian banks have increased their holdings of government bonds by almost 55 billion euros since the end of November, while Spanish banks have upped their holdings by almost 70 billion euros.

But Spain, whose bonds rallied strongly at the end of 2011 and which began the year strongly is set to post a first-quarter return of just 0.5 percent after its bonds came under pressure on concerns about the country’s ability to meet tough budget targets.

Portuguese bonds returned 13 percent in largely illiquid trading conditions; Irish bonds returned over 10 percent and Belgian paper almost 5 percent, while French paper across all maturities has notched up returns of almost 2 percent.

However, safe-haven paper underperformed as fears over the euro zone periphery abated.

But with the crisis far from over and concerns over growth in the region German bonds eked out positive returns of 0.1 percent, outperforming UK gilts and U.S. Treasuries which posted negative returns of 1.7 and 1.04 percent respectively .