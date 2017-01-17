Serbia says aiming to issue roughly 1 bln eur in Eurobonds this year

VIENNA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Serbia aims to issue about 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) in Eurobonds this year and the issue is likely to be carried out after a presidential election that is expected to be held this spring, the country's finance minister told Reuters on Tuesday.

"We've been eyeballing 1 billion (euros) for a long time. One billion euros is our ballpark," Serbian Finance Minister Dusan Vujovic said on the sidelines of a Euromoney conference in Vienna, adding that a final decision had not been made.

"I want to be in the technical (preparatory) stages during this whole presidential campaign and so forth and be ready to go out in late April or early May," he added. ($1 = 0.9380 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Dominic Evans)