EURO GOVT-Spanish bond yields creep higher
September 20, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

EURO GOVT-Spanish bond yields creep higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The yield on Spanish bonds rose on Thursday, suffering from a move away from riskier assets fuelled by poor economic data that has boosted the appeal of less-risky debt.

“They’ve had a good auction but today we’ve seen more of a flight to quality than anything else. We’ve had some... poor PMI (figures) in France and the data in the U.S. wasn’t great so people seem to be favouring core markets today,” one trader said.

Earlier, Spain beat the target range on an auction of 10- and three-year debt but the relief from market pressure may be short lived as Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy hesitates over seeking an international bailout.

The Spanish 10-year bond yield was 12 basis points higher on the day at 5.85 percent, adding to a small rise seen earlier in the session, and short-dated yields also rose.

